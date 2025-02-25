Thousands of spaza shop registration applications in eThekwini have not been approved because the owners can't be verified.
The window for owners of spaza shops and food-handling businesses to register their establishments to be compliant with food safety regulations closes on Friday.
Mayor Cyril Xaba told his executive committee on Tuesday only a quarter of applications have been approved.
“To date, of 5,500 registration applications, 1,402 have been approved,” he said.
“Among the challenges the city has faced are phone numbers that are not reachable and addresses that do not correspond to the location provided, which makes it impossible to verify the authenticity of the applications.”
Xaba urged owners to register their businesses before the deadline.
Thousands of eThekwini spaza shops, food vendors not registered as deadline looms
Image: Thulani Mbele
Thousands of spaza shop registration applications in eThekwini have not been approved because the owners can't be verified.
The window for owners of spaza shops and food-handling businesses to register their establishments to be compliant with food safety regulations closes on Friday.
Mayor Cyril Xaba told his executive committee on Tuesday only a quarter of applications have been approved.
“To date, of 5,500 registration applications, 1,402 have been approved,” he said.
“Among the challenges the city has faced are phone numbers that are not reachable and addresses that do not correspond to the location provided, which makes it impossible to verify the authenticity of the applications.”
Xaba urged owners to register their businesses before the deadline.
He also called on those who have not received feedback to approach municipal offices or Sizakale centres for assistance.
“We encourage, particularly those who applied between November and December, to contact the licensing office.”
The directive for spaza shops and food business establishments to be registered was issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa in November after several cases of foodborne illnesses resulting in several deaths.
Businesses that operated without registration after Friday’s deadline risk legal repercussions.
Xaba warned enforcement agencies and health officials will step up operations at establishments operating illegally.
TimesLIVE
Fake spaza shops licences for sale
Majority of spazas, food-handling facilities still non-compliant – Maile
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos