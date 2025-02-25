The tavern shooting which left one person dead and four injured allegedly started over an argument between lovers over the swiping of a bank card.
The incident happened on Saturday morning at TK's Tavern in Sebokeng in the Vaal.
It is alleged that the man, who is being currently sought by the police, had been drinking with his girlfriend when he passed out on the chair. According to employees, when he woke up he accused his girlfriend of swiping his bank during his sleep.
He left the tavern in a fit of rage and returned around 7am the next day armed with four guns.
"He started arguing with his girlfriend and friends. When other patrons tried to calm him down, he pulled out guns and started shooting randomly. He had guns in both hands and two around his waist," said an employee.
Thato Mokoena, 32, another employee who was outside, heard the commotion and wrestled with the lone gunman.
Tavern murder suspect 'was armed with four guns'
Employee killed while trying to stop the shooter
Image: Thulani Mbele
Thato Mokoena, 32, another employee who was outside, heard the commotion and wrestled with the lone gunman.
"That's when the man pulled out the guns from his waist and shot Mokoena twice in the chest. He then went around shooting at other patrons. He went outside and smashed his girlfriend's car. He proceeded to stop a passing taxi by pointing both guns at the driver and got in and left," said the worker.
Mokoena's brother Thulani said: "We last saw my brother on Friday evening when he said he was going to his nightshift. We woke up to the news that there was a shooting at his workplace. When we arrived there unfortunately he was dead. As a family we want justice and we will leave everything to the police," he said.
Police spokesperson Nthabiseng Mokhachane said police are still searching for the suspect.
"We are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder, after the suspect shot five people. The suspect is still at large," she said
Tavern owner Mohapi Makaqa said: "The police said I must close my place until they are done with investigations. They say my establishment is a crime scene. I cannot comment further, including why the tavern was open at that time."
SowetanLIVE
