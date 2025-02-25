The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has provisionally withdrawn fraud charges against former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.
He appeared briefly in the Protea magistrate's court on Tuesday with his co-accused Mduduzi Zondo.
The two were accused of multiple counts of fraud for allegedly defrauding Soweto residents in a funeral policy “scam”.
The court heard the matter was scheduled for a trial-ready certificate to be issued by the state. However, the prosecutor told the court on Tuesday the state was unable to issue the certificate and was therefore provisionally withdrawing charges against both men.
Soon after the proceedings, Gwamanda posted a video on his X account, stating: “We just concluded what would seem to be a tedious process. Tedious process by way of a publicising public prosecution that is political in nature, that seeks to in the main damage the reputation and the character of a future leader and a political party that appears to be a threat in the political landscape.”
TimesLIVE
State withdraws fraud charges against former Joburg mayor Gwamanda
Image: Freddy mavunda
TimesLIVE
