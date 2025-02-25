News

State withdraws fraud charges against former Joburg mayor Gwamanda

25 February 2025 - 12:40
The state has withdrawn the fraud charges against former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.
The state has withdrawn the fraud charges against former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.
Image: Freddy mavunda

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has provisionally withdrawn fraud charges against former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. 

He appeared briefly in the Protea magistrate's court on Tuesday with his co-accused Mduduzi Zondo. 

The two were accused of multiple counts of fraud for allegedly defrauding Soweto residents in a funeral policy “scam”. 

The court heard the matter was scheduled for a trial-ready certificate to be issued by the state. However, the prosecutor told the court on Tuesday the state was unable to issue the certificate and was therefore provisionally withdrawing charges against both men.

Soon after the proceedings, Gwamanda posted a video on his X account, stating: “We just concluded what would seem to be a tedious process. Tedious process by way of a publicising public prosecution that is political in nature, that seeks to in the main damage the reputation and the character of a future leader and a political party that appears to be a threat in the political landscape.”

TimesLIVE

Former Joburg mayor Gwamanda's fraud case postponed to January

The case of former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was on Tuesday postponed to January 28.
News
2 months ago

Gwamanda demands apology from Mthembu after 'defamatory' public remarks

Former Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is demanding an apology from the Joburg speaker for statements he claims prejudiced his character and right to a ...
News
3 months ago

Joburg mayor Dada Morero fires Kabelo Gwamanda, replaces him with Tebogo Nkonkou

Gwamanda will be replaced by councillor Tebogo Nkonkou. He will fill the role immediately.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is