An off-duty policeman was shot dead while talking to his girlfriend at the eMachobeni area of Inanda, north of Durban, on Monday.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the constable was standing with his girlfriend outside her house when a VW Polo arrived and two men got out.
“The men started talking to the victim and his girlfriend and then instructed her to walk away,” said Netshiunda.
They then allegedly shot the policeman before fleeing from the scene with his service pistol and a cellphone. He died at the scene.
Netshiunda said the motive for the shooting was unknown.
Off-duty policeman shot dead outside girlfriend's house in Inanda
