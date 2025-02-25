Lesufi promises to fight water shortages, cable theft and traffic lights vandalism

He said the kingpins were responsible for cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, hijackings, rented murder, ATM bombings, blue light gangs and business robberies.
While talking about this, police sent out a statement revealing that six cash-in-transit heist suspects had been killed in a shootout with the police. “Instead of waiting for them to commit crimes, we have put full-time surveillance around them. Of the 442, we have already arrested 50, and we are monitoring the rest closely.
“He also said the province's efforts of appointing crime prevention wardens, establishing an air wing with three helicopters, introducing panic buttons and installing thousands of CCTV cameras have already yielded results.
“The latest crime statistics released by the minister of police a few days ago show a drastic decline in major crimes in our province.”
He said they would also reclaim all the CBDs from criminality in Gauteng, starting with Johannesburg. So far, they have conducted 558 operations in CBDs across the province, he said.
He said the installation of cameras in Small Street [in Joburg CBD] has come into force with vigour.
Lesufi said cameras are monitored through the interim command centre and so far, there has been over 21,000 licence number recognition hits, over 6,000 crime dispatches, more than 800 vehicle interceptions, with 256 vehicles of interest impounded, and 148 arrests.
Gauteng traffic wardens have also been deployed to conduct patrols on a daily shit basis, he said.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Fighting crime, addressing cable theft and vandalism and ensuring that residents have clean water, are some of the things that Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says his government is prioritising.
Delivering his state of the province address (Sopa) in Pretoria on Monday evening, Lesufi apologised to Gauteng residents who struggle to access clean water.
He said it was unacceptable and that there should be accountability. Lesufi's remarks come as the province faces persistent water shortages.
“We can’t claim to be a smart province and we still subject our people to this Stone Age problem.”
According to Lesufi, Gauteng has 13 problems that it needs to address, which include water, potholes, non-functional traffic lights, failing infrastructure, especially in the CBDs, as well as unemployment, among others.
“We have to reverse the impact of these Gauteng 13 problems if we are worthy of being called government. If we can't resolve these problems, then we have no right to claim that we are a government based on the will of the people,” he said.
Regarding the water situation, Lesufi said the provincial government together with municipalities and the minister of water and sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, have taken a decision to allow City Power to take over the electricity supply of the Eikenhof pumping station. Eskom will take over the Emfuleni pumping station to immediately restore power, he said.
Lesufi said it was the power failure in these water pumping stations that have led to the challenges of depletion of water in reservoirs. “We are at an advanced stage to repair leaks and replace ageing pipes. Since this intervention, water is gradually coming back to our homes.”
According to Lesufi, the government was preparing municipalities to receive a large water supply from the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, set for completion in 2028.
Turning to cable theft and vandalism, Lesufi said the government has shutdown 1,079 scrap yards for non-compliance, shut down 593 spare shops and 149 tyre shops for operating illegally and that 716 owners and operators were arrested and tried through the courts.
He said they have resolved to install tech logs that will alert them instantly when the network is being tampered with and a 24-hour response team will always be on standby.
“And we are making sure that businesses no longer suffer because of power cuts. A reaction unit comprising various law enforcement agencies and the private sector has been unleashed to safeguard and protect our cables and public infrastructure,” he said.
Lesufi also said fighting crime remained an apex priority for the provincial government. He said together with the private sector, they have identified and profiled 442 kingpins that are causing the “worst” crimes in Gauteng.
