KZN woman wins R5.3m lotto using late father's old numbers for R5 bet

A young KwaZulu-Natal woman who bagged R5.3m in the lotto jackpot revealed that she won using the numbers her late father had always played.
Two lucky winners shared the winnings of R10.6m for the lottery jackpot from the February 12 draw
Ithuba announced that one of the winners, a woman in her 20s, had claimed her share. The winning ticket was purchased at a Shoprite in Melmoth, KZN, with a R5 ticket wager, and manual selection.
Having lost both parents, the woman and her sister have been responsible for raising their younger siblings, facing significant challenges.
“Life has been difficult for us, but this win will change our circumstances. We will now have a beautiful, suitable home, and I can ensure my siblings receive a proper education,” she said.
Image: 123RF/tawhy
The woman recalled how her father regularly played the National Lottery, always hopeful for a better future.
“He played Lotto often. I found an old ticket of his and decided to play his numbers. I never expected this outcome,” she said.
She chose to use Ithuba’s financial advisory services, which are available to all winners of R50,000 and above.
“When I realised I had won, my priority was ensuring that this money would benefit my family in the long term. The financial guidance I received has been invaluable and I plan to invest a significant portion of my winnings.”
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.
“This heart-warming story highlights the true purpose of the National Lottery: to give people hope and a chance to change their lives for the better. We are overjoyed to have played a role in changing the life of this remarkable young woman and her family,” Mabuza said.
