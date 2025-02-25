The Pretoria high court on Tuesday found former constable Kgabo Vincent Rammutla guilty of murdering his 29-year-old girlfriend, Lisbeth Seloma.
The incident occurred on the evening of October 15 2017 at the couple’s home in Mamelodi.
An argument broke out after Seloma told Rammutla, 41, who was stationed at Eersterust police station, of her decision to end their relationship and move out. During the altercation, Rammutla fatally shot her multiple times with his service pistol.
Rammutla confessed to killing his girlfriend and he was arrested at the scene after neighbours alerted the police.
“In court, Rammutla pleaded not guilty. However, the state, led by advocate Pieter Luyt, presented compelling evidence and credible witnesses.
“This included the couple’s landlord, who stayed in the yard, and testified about the events leading to the deceased's death on the day,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
In delivering judgment, judge Jacobus Johannes Strijdom ruled Rammutla had a clear motive to kill Seloma, as she was planning to leave him.
“The court found that his actions of firing multiple shots demonstrated intent to kill”.
The matter was postponed to April 9 for sentencing.
TimesLIVE
Former constable shot his girlfriend multiple times with service pistol
She told him she wanted to end their relationship and move out of their home
Image: Allan Swart/123RF
