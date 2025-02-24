Sowetan Consumer contacted the company about the matter at 9am on Thursday and by 6pm Thathane informed us that he had received his money.
Suvesh Arumugam, head of communications for the company, acknowledged administrative delays from their side.
“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this has caused. Some time elapsed as both Vumatel and the ISP [internet service provider] engaged with the customer to understand his reasons for cancelling and to ensure that he still wished to proceed with the cancellation, given that he had progressed this far into the installation process.
“Once the customer confirmed his intention to cancel, there was an unforeseen delay in processing the refund. However, we can confirm that the customer has been fully refunded by the ISP. We appreciate Thathane’s patience and are pleased that this matter has been fully resolved. This is not standard business practice for either Vumatel or [the] ISP. Both companies are fully compliant with the applicable consumer regulations,” said Malinga.
Thathane confirmed to Sowetan Consumer that the money was deposited at about 4pm on Thursday.
“My heartfelt thanks for your efforts in resolving the matter,” he said.
We help resolve customer's refund headache
Straight after Sowetan Consumer contacted the service provider, the customer received his money back
Image: Supplied
It took fibre service provider Vumatel less than seven hours last week to pay a consumer who had been begging to be refunded for his installation fee for more than two months.
Tsheola Thathane from Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, approached Sowetan Consumer recently after battling for months to have Vumatel refund him the R399 he had paid them on December 11 last year to install fibre in his house. However, he soon changed his mind about getting the product and sought the refund from the company on December 14 — but he said he was being sent from pillar to post about getting his money back.
Image: SUPPLIED
“After many communications with various Vumatel agents they asked me to send my proof of payment and banking details and they then generated a reference number. In January I made several follow-ups and they always advised that they would refund me, as the matter was with their accounts department. They said the matter was being prioritised and I would be contacted,” said Thathane.
“My experience with Vumatel and speaking to their various agents and with everyone having their own interpretation of my matter pushed me to seek help with Sowetan Consumer. Their [Vumatel's] service is bad and I believe I was within my rights as a consumer to cancel and ask for a refund,” said Thathane.
