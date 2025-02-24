Five suspected KwaZulu-Natal robbers died in a shoot-out with the police at Lindelani in Ntuzuma on Sunday.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said they received intelligence about an unconfirmed number of suspects travelling in two vehicles to commit a business robbery in KwaMashu.
"The suspects' two vehicles were parked at the corner of Mdubu and Melusi streets. It is suspected the suspects had a disagreement which led to shots being fired among themselves," he said.
"Police stumbled on the altercation and the suspects turned their guns on the police."
WATCH | Five suspected criminals die in shoot-out with KZN police
Image: SAPS
During the shoot-out four suspects died. A search led to the fifth suspect who had sustained gunshot wounds.
"The suspects were found in possession of three firearms. No police officer was injured during the shoot-out. Two suspects who were injured were located at a hospital.
"A search is under way for suspects who evaded arrest."
