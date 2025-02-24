In the moments of struggling to come to terms with her diagnosis and its effects physically, Ndaba said God revealed that she would be an ambassador for health. "I'm a custodian of wellness, I go out there and teach other women to fight for their families because I fought and survived."
Sophie Ndaba talks about achieving equity, improving women's health
Image: Strike A Pose Photography/Supplied
It is the year of restoration for Sophie Ndaba, and nothing is going to stand on her way.
The veteran actress who recently MC'd a Roche Africa event which addressed the necessary interventions to achieving equity and improving women's health, shared some intimate details about her medical journey with type 2 diabetes.
After her diagnosis, her body weight was at 42kg and her mental health took a severe knock. She said people speculated about her diagnosis, while some made a mockery of her deteriorating health. Once she took control of the narrative by empowering herself with knowledge about diabetes, Ndaba was able to fight for herself and her family.
Speaking to SowetanLIVE, Ndaba said: "I've researched chronic illness and how people are fighting different diseases on the African continent. I've made it my business because of perception."
Ndaba is now involved in speaking engagements, while running her international wedding planning business as she harnesses her new lease on life. "I've always asked God what is my purpose, and I believe, from a Christian perspective, that God allowed me to have diabetes so he can use me for the correct purpose.
"Here I am thinking I am a superstar, I'm an actress, I'm a business woman doing the most amazing weddings and events globally, and God said you're still going to do all of that, but on a different kind of scale.
Ndaba said God said to her: "You're already a name, now let me use you for your true purpose because now you have access."
Reflecting on her career and all the milestones she's achieved, Ndaba realised she could reach millions of people. "I can talk to them and they can listen, and those that don't listen have a choice, but they'll have access to information. Even if it is through people's inquisitiveness, I'm able to impart and save lives. That's my new purpose, my true purpose."
In the moments of struggling to come to terms with her diagnosis and its effects physically, Ndaba said God revealed that she would be an ambassador for health. "I'm a custodian of wellness, I go out there and teach other women to fight for their families because I fought and survived."
This week, Ndaba is off to London to deliver a keynote address that will motivate women on how to restore their businesses. In May she'll jet off to Dubai for an International Women's Day event to talk to women on restoring themselves and "pressing the restart button". Then soon after, she's off to Swaziland.
"I'm exploring different topics [finances, wellness, business] but it's all about restoration, restoration, restoration ... and fixing the woman – because she is the heart of the family."
Last week, Ndaba partnered with Roche Africa as the master of ceremonies for their Press Day in Cape Town, where medical stakeholders from across Africa discussed women's health on the continent.
They discussed various topics including why women should be at the centre of healthcare decisions, the hidden costs of failing to prioritise women's health, while profiling change-makers in the industry.
One such change maker is senior nurse Tebogo Maimela, the owner of Unjani Clinic in Clayville, Johannesburg.
Maimela's clinic operates on weekends and after hours, offering a safe judgement free space, particularly for women and their health needs.
"The things that women are usually subjected to in public clinics, we try to avoid. We give care in a dignified way. We do things in a respectful way because before a patient is a patient, they are a person," said Maimela.
Image: Strike A Pose Photography/Supplied
Ndaba said: "Partnering with Roche Africa was very easy because they're speaking my language. Through them I've learnt that you must make it your business to know about your body and your genetics."
Roche is one of the world's largest biotech companies which provides in-vitro diagnostics and a global supplier of innovative solutions across major disease areas.
As to whether the original queen of SA TV will return to our screens?
"I'm very picky about what I want to be a part of. People wonder why I'm so quiet: I've just got a new lease on life. I'm still doing film and TV but it's no longer a core focus. But when they make a call, my team is there to listen."
Ndaba said she was producing a few projects in the film space and mentoring young up-and-coming people in collaboration with the National Film & Video Foundation.
