Questions over death of principal killed in hit-and-run

Colleagues of a high school principal killed in a hit-and-run accident in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal are questioning whether his death might be linked to the appointment of a new service provider.
Vusumuzi Praisegod Khumalo, 59, principal of the Mlokothwa High School, was running on the N2 near Mthunzini on Saturday when he was hit by a car which then allegedly fled the scene.
TimesLIVE has learnt from reliable sources Khumalo was busy preparing to appoint a new service provider.
“The contract of one of its current providers was ending on March 28 and the school was no longer happy with their services,” he said.
The source said pupils, parents and the school governing body were no longer happy as the company was delivering “sub standard” services.
Another source said the company had worked with the school for more than 20 years.
“I think the company was too comfortable after serving for many years and they dropped the standard which ended up costing them their contract.”
A teacher at the school who spoke on condition of anonymity said Khumalo was preparing for his first Comrades marathon when he was killed.
“Our principal had qualified to enter and he was very excited he was going to run,” he said.
The teacher said he could not rule out his murder was a hit.
“We will however allow the law to take its course,” he said.
SGB chairperson Simon Xaba said the school has lost a good leader who was an “educated and humble” man.
“He respected everyone — the young and the old,” said Xaba.
He said Khumalo had left a void which would be difficult to fill.
Mlokothwa last year had a 92.6% matric pass rate.
Xaba said Khumalo was aiming for a 100% pass rate this year.
Provincial education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the department was saddened by Khumalo's death.
“This is a really sudden death, we were with him at the SADTU awards on Friday. Apparently he was killed in a hit-and-run on Saturday morning when he was jogging,” said Mahlambi.
Questions over death of principal killed in hit-and-run
Image: SUPPLIED
