Nkomonde says she will abide by court's decision and won't oppose application
More than half of the complaints that lawyer Nonhle Nkomonde (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/2025-02-24-legal-practice-council-wants-unfit-lawyer-disbarred/) faces are of cases she handled before she was admitted as an attorney.
Out of the 27 complaints that have been brought before the Legal Practice Council (LPC), 16 of them were registered between August 2018 and July 2022...
