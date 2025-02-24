News

Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred

At least 27 clients have lodged complaints against Nkomonde

24 February 2025 - 06:00

A lawyer allegedly took money from a deceased person's bank account and bought herself eight houses and later sold a couple's home without their knowledge. 

These are some of the allegations levelled against lawyer Nonhle Nothando Nkomonde, 34, from Alberton (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/2025-02-24-nkomonde-says-she-will-abide-by-courts-decision-and-wont-oppose-application/), Ekurhuleni, which prompted the Legal Practice Council (LPC) to approach the high court in Pretoria to have her disbarred from the roll...

