Legal Practice Council wants 'unfit' lawyer disbarred
At least 27 clients have lodged complaints against Nkomonde
A lawyer allegedly took money from a deceased person's bank account and bought herself eight houses and later sold a couple's home without their knowledge.
These are some of the allegations levelled against lawyer Nonhle Nothando Nkomonde, 34, from Alberton (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/2025-02-24-nkomonde-says-she-will-abide-by-courts-decision-and-wont-oppose-application/), Ekurhuleni, which prompted the Legal Practice Council (LPC) to approach the high court in Pretoria to have her disbarred from the roll...
