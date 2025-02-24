“We were initially watching TV while it was raining, I heard my cousin who was standing on his porch screaming for help and calling for me to come to see what was happening outside. When I went outside, I saw the young woman floating in the water and no one was doing anything to assist her,” he said.
“I ran to assist her and that is when I tripped and fell. I initially thought the water was light but it was too hectic, and with my experience with water, I thought I would drift to the side but then I floated and I thought I was going to be another statistic because this is not the first incident to happen in this community during heavy rains.”
His cousin, Simmy Mogoera, was the first to see the woman and called for assistance from residents.
In the viral video circulating online, the young woman, holding an umbrella, and Mogoera, are seen being swept away while an unidentified man tries to assist them.
The man then manages to grab her by her clothes and then also assists Mogoera, who is heard saying: “Grab me too.”
Simmy was seen running alongside them, holding a mop.
“Some thought we were playing. That woman was in danger and the way she was so shocked, she walked away after [being saved] without saying a word to any of us,” Mogoera said.
The persistent heavy rain did not only affect Parys, but other provinces as well, leaving nine people dead, houses submerged in water and road infrastructure damaged.
'I saw my life flashing right before my eyes'
Mogoera says he nearly died trying to save a floating woman
“I saw my life flashing right before my eyes. I was so scared.”
This is how a Free State man who leapt to try to save a woman from a raging torrent last week, recalled the events that he says nearly led to him losing his own life.
Boitumelo Mogoera, a resident of Tumahole township in Parys, was at his cousin's house when they heard screams of a young woman asking for help as she was being swept down the street by a flash flood.
The incident, which was captured on video that went viral on TikTok last week, happened amid relentless rainfall that wreaked havoc in some parts of the country.
Mogoera, who says he was the first to respond to the cries of the woman by rushing to grab her hand, told Sowetan that he actually slipped and fell, leading to him also being swept down along with the lady.
Simmy told Sowetan that he had to think on his feet when the woman called for help. He said he was outside standing on his porch looking at the heavy current.
He initially did not take it seriously and it was when he heard the woman screaming for help that he asked for assistance.
“As I was watching, I saw that she wasn't playing but she was in danger and she screamed for help while holding an umbrella. That is when I took her seriously and she looked like she was struggling, then I went into the house to fetch a mop and called for other people to assist the young woman,” he said.
“But then my cousin tripped and fell into the water as he was trying to help her. Luckily, other people came to assist them.
“I was scared because the water would have taken her to a dangerous ditch at the end of the road. There are dangerous rocks there, so something bad could have happened to her. I am just happy that we were able to assist her. We don't have proper drainage and this is not the first time something like this has happened. Years back, someone lost their life because of the floods,” said the 47-year-old.
