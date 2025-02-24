He said the financial challenges to commercial and community media, as well as the public broadcaster, have led to shrinking newsrooms, closed bureaus and news deserts outside the metros.
“There is limited scope in SA for the majority to pay for news and subscription models are not an option for two – the public and community media. This threatens access to news and media diversity,” he said.
He said the financial relief could help sustain journalism and promote media diversity at a time when traditional advertising revenues have plummeted and digital ad revenue remains elusive.
Beyond monetary compensation, the MDPMI recommends that Google implement changes to its search algorithms to boost referral traffic to local media.
The inquiry also targets other tech giants, including Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, OpenAI, X and TikTok, proposing remedies across search, social media, generative AI and digital advertising.
For instance, Meta is urged to stop deprioritising news in its Facebook feed, while YouTube should improve revenue-sharing models for South African media content.
The MDPMI’s provisional findings and proposed remedies are now open for public comment until April 7 allowing stakeholders and the public to engage before the final report is published later this year.
SowetanLIVE
Google must compensate SA media with R500m – Competition Commission of SA
Image: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters
The Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI) has proposed that tech giant Google compensate SA media with R500m annually over the next three to five years.
This is one of MDPMI’s recommendations after a 16-month investigation.
The inquiry, launched by the Competition Commission of SA, examined how digital platforms that distribute news media content might impede, distort or restrict competition.
Spokesperson Siyabulela Makunga said the proposed compensation is intended to support both commercial and community media outlets.
“Google to compensate the SA news media R300m to R500m annually for a three to five-year period for the imbalance in shared value while putting in place changes to search that will sustainably create shared value with the media through increases in referral traffic.
This includes the removal of search bias in favour of foreign media and YouTube and the promotion of vernacular and community media,” said Makunga.
He said the financial challenges to commercial and community media, as well as the public broadcaster, have led to shrinking newsrooms, closed bureaus and news deserts outside the metros.
“There is limited scope in SA for the majority to pay for news and subscription models are not an option for two – the public and community media. This threatens access to news and media diversity,” he said.
He said the financial relief could help sustain journalism and promote media diversity at a time when traditional advertising revenues have plummeted and digital ad revenue remains elusive.
Beyond monetary compensation, the MDPMI recommends that Google implement changes to its search algorithms to boost referral traffic to local media.
The inquiry also targets other tech giants, including Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, OpenAI, X and TikTok, proposing remedies across search, social media, generative AI and digital advertising.
For instance, Meta is urged to stop deprioritising news in its Facebook feed, while YouTube should improve revenue-sharing models for South African media content.
The MDPMI’s provisional findings and proposed remedies are now open for public comment until April 7 allowing stakeholders and the public to engage before the final report is published later this year.
SowetanLIVE
Demure tops list of the most searched words
Shesha e-hailing service wants to revolutionise how South Africans ride
Google to pay $700m to US consumers, states in Play store settlement
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos