Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says they have identified 400 traffic lights across the province that require replacement.
Speaking at the state of the province address in Pretoria on Monday, Lesufi said the issue of traffic lights is one of the 13 problems recognised by the province and that they have set aside a budget to address it.
"We have identified more than 400 traffic signals across our province that require immediate replacement. We have now set aside a budget and a team to immediately repair or replace these traffic lights," he said.
He said this solution has also come with the intervention and support from the private sector.
"We will unleash an intelligent traffic system that will be tamper-proof. We must also call upon those who, after drinking expensive water, decided that their cars must enjoy deep-kissing with our traffic lights, especially on weekends and month ends," said Panyaza.
Gauteng to fix, replace 400 dysfunctional traffic lights
