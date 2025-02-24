Four students raped at gunpoint at college hostel

"She screamed and then another female aged 21 saw an unknown male wearing a black balaclava, black jersey, blue jeans, black gloves, white sneakers, and pointing a firearm."
Police are on a manhunt for a suspect who raped four students at gunpoint at a Limpopo college.
The incident occurred in the late evening of February 22 at Tlharihani TVET College in Bolobedu.
According to police, eight women were attacked, with four of them also sexually violated by the sole attacker.
Lt-Col Stephen Thakeng said the assailant armed with a firearm instructed eight women to strip naked before raping four of them.
Thakeng said the ordeal began when a 20-year-old student left the dorm to fetch water outside where she was cornered by the man.
"She screamed and then another female aged 21 saw an unknown male wearing a black balaclava, black jersey, blue jeans, black gloves, white sneakers, and pointing a firearm."
More female students at the college located in Mamaila village rushed to the scene with the hope of helping the one who was screaming for help. In total, eight students found themselves held at gunpoint by the assailant.
"The eight female students were instructed to undress and four of them aged 20 and 21 years old were raped," said Thakeng.
He said after the rapes, the young women were further robbed of their possessions, including cellphones. The suspect left the scene on foot, Thakeng said.
He added that provincial police commissioner, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, has directed police to use all resources to track and trace the suspect in the case of four counts of rape and robbery.
