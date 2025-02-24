The SA Human Rights Commission will institute Equality Court proceedings against artist manager Nhlamulo "Nota" Baloyi for alleged hate speech.
Artist manager Nota Baloyi taken to Equality Court over 'anti-white' remarks
The SA Human Rights Commission will institute Equality Court proceedings against artist manager Nhlamulo "Nota" Baloyi for alleged hate speech.
The decision comes after comments allegedly made by Baloyi on February 17 when he referred to white people as Neanderthals who are inferior to black people during an episode of The Hustlers Corner SA podcast on YouTube.
The commission, which received complaints from across the country, said it had opened and investigation and found a prima facie [on the face of it] case of hate speech.
"In its assessment of the matter, the commission considered the legal framework, which is primarily based on the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act and existing jurisprudence on hate speech," it said.
The commission said it would ask for a public apology, diversity and sensitivity training, community service and a monetary fine. "Complainants who seek other remedies may open a crimen injuria case with the SA Police Service."
The commission reminded the public that the right to freedom of expression is not absolute: "Hate speech and the propagation of war and imminent violence are prohibited. Podcasts are not excluded from the limitations. Podcast owners and guests are subject to the Constitution and all applicable laws."
