Defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga says SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members injured during battles with M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will return home soon.
This comes after a mission to repatriate more than 100 wounded and sick SANDF soldiers was aborted last week.
Motshekga made the announcement during the funeral of rifleman Richard Chokoe, one of the 14 SANDF members who lost their lives in the conflict, in Limpopo on Sunday.
“We are expecting the injured ones to be back soon. We are also in direct communication with those who are in the DRC for other missions,” she said.
“Our soldiers face unimaginable challenges in the field. It’s our duty to provide them with the support they need to succeed and return home safely. Those who are in mission, we will work with them and make sure they get all the necessary support. As government we continue to commit ourselves to work with them.”
Angie Motshekga says injured soldiers will be repatriated ‘soon’
Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images
Motshekga pledged government support for the families of the fallen soldiers, saying they will continue to receive assistance.
“We are saddened, and we want to express our condolences to the young ones who remain behind. We extend our sympathies to all the defence communities and commit ourselves to working with them to ensure the families of those who have departed are looked after, specially the children.”
Motshekga expressed confidence in South Africa's relations with other countries.
“There have been very good developments. The UN pronounced itself on the matter. We were at the AU last week and it also pronounced itself on the same matter.
“There was a special commission to focus on this, and they endorsed the decisions of Tanzania and Zimbabwe. The eastern community and SADC will be meeting soon to monitor implementation of the agreement. There's a lot of good and positive progress.”
