South African National Parks (SANParks) says most of the fire between Newlands and Devil's Peak in Cape Town has been contained in accessible areas.
Table Mountain National Park's fire management teams have been battling the fire since early on Sunday. Crews would remain on site overnight to monitor the fire line, SANParks said.
"The fire has burned approximately 60ha of veld. It is largely contained in areas accessible to firefighters."
The cause of the fire will be investigated.
Newlands Forest was closed to the public, along with the section of trails from the forest to Devil’s Peak and south of Platteklip Gorge. The Contour Path boardwalk has been damaged by fire, with rockfalls reported in the area.
60 hectares of veld lost to fire on Table Mountain above Newlands
Image: SANParks
