WATCH | Electricity minister, Eskom brief media on return of load shedding

By SowetanLIVE - 23 February 2025 - 11:15

Courtesy of SABC News.

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Eskom are briefed the media on Sunday following the implementation of urgent load shedding.

Following the announcement of Stage 3 load-shedding on Saturday, Stage 6 was implemented at 1:30am on Sunday, plunging the country into darkness that was last experienced more than 10 months ago.

The return of escalated stages of load shedding comes weeks after rolling power cuts were introduced for the first time in 10 months after what Eskom management termed "temporary setback" of loss of power generating units. 

5 hours ago

5 days ago

5 days ago

