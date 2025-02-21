A 49-year-old male nurse from Duduza accused of raping a teenage boy will find out on March 5 whether his bid to be released on bail is successful.
The man appeared in the Nigel magistrate’s court on Friday to apply for bail. He was arrested on February 12.
“He is facing charges of allegedly raping a 15-year-old boy. He is further facing a charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old man,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
In August 2023 the now 17-year-old boy was admitted to a private hospital in Springs, where he met the accused, who was employed as a nurse.
“During his stay at the hospital, it is alleged that the accused made advances towards the boy. The boy was later discharged from the hospital because his medical aid was depleted, and he was unable to continue with his stay.”
The accused allegedly promised to continue caring for the boy and bring him medication at his home until he fully recovered.
“When it was time for him to leave, he would ask the boy to accompany him in his car and drive with him to a nearby field, where he would sexually assault him. On two occasions, while in the veld in his car, the accused allegedly raped the boy,” Mahanjana said.
TimesLIVE
Judgment on bail for nurse who 'raped' boy, 15, to be handed down on March 5
Image: 123RF/FIle
A 49-year-old male nurse from Duduza accused of raping a teenage boy will find out on March 5 whether his bid to be released on bail is successful.
The man appeared in the Nigel magistrate’s court on Friday to apply for bail. He was arrested on February 12.
“He is facing charges of allegedly raping a 15-year-old boy. He is further facing a charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old man,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
In August 2023 the now 17-year-old boy was admitted to a private hospital in Springs, where he met the accused, who was employed as a nurse.
“During his stay at the hospital, it is alleged that the accused made advances towards the boy. The boy was later discharged from the hospital because his medical aid was depleted, and he was unable to continue with his stay.”
The accused allegedly promised to continue caring for the boy and bring him medication at his home until he fully recovered.
“When it was time for him to leave, he would ask the boy to accompany him in his car and drive with him to a nearby field, where he would sexually assault him. On two occasions, while in the veld in his car, the accused allegedly raped the boy,” Mahanjana said.
TimesLIVE
Basketball coach gets life for murder, rape, kidnapping of child player
Metro cops swoop on suspect believed to be involved in Zanzou assaults
Pastor in court for 'rape, assault and impregnating' young women at church
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos