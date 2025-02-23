Eskom has announced the return of load-shedding stage 6 after what the power utility says is the result of multiple power generating units trip.
Following the announcement of Stage 3 load-shedding on Saturday, Stage 6 was implemented at 1:30am on Sunday, plunging the country into darkness that was last experienced more than 10 months ago.
"This measure followed the implementation of stage 3, necessitated by multiple unit trips at Majuba power station and a unit trip at Medupi that resulted in a loss of 3,864 MW in generation capacity, while planned maintenance accounted for 7,506 MW.
"Additionally to replenish emergency reserves and prepare for the week ahead, stage 6 load-shedding was essential."
The return of escalated stages of load shedding comes weeks after rolling power cuts were introduced for the first time in 10 months after what Eskom management termed "temporary setback" of loss of power generating units.
Eskom is expected to brief the media at 11am on Sunday to provide more details and updates on the power system.
Eskom announces return of stage 6 load shedding
