News

Eskom announces return of stage 6 load shedding

By Jeanette Chabalala - 23 February 2025 - 10:14
Load shedding is back.
Load shedding is back.
Image: 123RF/ beercrafter

Eskom has announced the return of load-shedding stage 6 after what the power utility says is the result of multiple power generating units trip.

Following the announcement of Stage 3 load-shedding on Saturday, Stage 6 was implemented at 1:30am on Sunday, plunging the country into darkness that was last experienced more than 10 months ago.

"This measure followed the implementation of stage 3, necessitated by multiple unit trips at Majuba power station and a unit trip at Medupi that resulted in a loss of 3,864 MW in generation capacity, while planned maintenance accounted for 7,506 MW.

"Additionally to replenish emergency reserves and prepare for the week ahead, stage 6 load-shedding was essential."

The return of escalated stages of load shedding comes weeks after rolling power cuts were introduced for the first time in 10 months after what Eskom management termed "temporary setback" of loss of power generating units. 

Eskom is expected to brief the media at 11am on Sunday to provide more details and updates on the power system.

SowetanLIVE 

'Load reduction, harsher than load shedding'

A Gauteng resident has described how load reduction – which he says lasts for about five hours a day every day, on top of load shedding – has made ...
News
5 days ago

Some deaths may have been linked to load reduction – health's director-general

The national department of health's director-general says some deaths in their facilities may have been as a result of load reduction but that they ...
News
5 days ago

Economists forecast increase in VAT or income tax to balance budget

Absent very significant increases in economic growth, all roads point to greater pressures on the National Treasury to increase various taxes in the ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC