Ingonyama Trust board members behind alleged corruption named and shamed at Zulu king's imbizo

Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) member Dr Thandiwe Dlamini has laid bare allegations of corruption and irregularities at the organisation and implicated several high profile officials.
Speaking at an imbizo called by Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at Mashobeni royal palace in Nongoma on Friday, Dlamini, who spoke under oath, fingered CEO Adv Vela Mngwengwe and acting board CFO Siyamdumisa Vilakazi for alleged corruption.
Former board chair judge Jerome Ngwenya was also not spared as she claimed he allegedly sold Ingonyama Trust land worth R30m without consent.
“I remember at some point people from Hammarsdale under inkhosi Thamsanqa Mkhize came to the offices of the board to query about the land under inkhosi Mkhize which they suspected was sold, and upon investigation it surfaced the land was sold by Ngwenya,” she said.
Dlamini said a criminal charge should be brought against Ngwenya.
“What judge Ngwenya did was pure criminality and charges should be brought against him,” she said.
Ngwenya told TimesLIVE “the media must write what they heard” because he was not going to respond to them as messengers.
Dlamini also played audio clips of implicated board members who were secretly recorded allegedly incriminating themselves.
“Board members leadership have sold a farm of Ingonyama Trust in uMhlali worth R21m without the consent of the king who is a sole trustee,” she said.
Dlamini alleged Vilakazi got a salary increase of R600,000, a year, despite a package of more than R1m a year.
“I questioned the corrupt activities taking place in the board but I was sabotaged because I was the only board member who spoke against corruption,” she said.
ITB spokesperson Simphiwe Mxhakaza told TimesLIVE they were watching the imbizo remotely and were aware of Dlamini's claims.
He said they would respond once the board met.
Dlamini is the only board member who was not suspended when the king attempted to suspend board members.
She said they are giving rural development and land reform minister Mewanyele Nyhontso an ultimatum of seven days to close the ITB offices or amabutho would close it.
“This is a critical matter which needs to be addressed urgently,” she said.
Dlamini then informed the king she was resigning with immediate effect.
“I wish to thank his majesty for affording me an opportunity to serve on the board,” she said.
The king has previously tried to suspend the board but his action was revoked by Nyhontso.
Misuzulu previously told amakhosi the board refused to accept him, that they wanted him out and while he has never publicly provided specific details of the origins of the tensions, he has mentioned Mngwengwe as the key driver of the rift.
Chair of the KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders Inkosi Sifiso Shinga said Dlamini needed protection as her life was threatened for exposing corruption.
“We cannot sit down and do nothing for Dr Dlamini because we know her life is in danger after everything she exposed,” he said.
Deputy traditional prime minister Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza warned amabutho were waiting for instructions from the king.
“Amabutho are angry at hostels over what they regard as a disrespect meted out against the king,” said Chiliza.
