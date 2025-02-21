'I am innocent,' Chidimma Adetshina's mother tells magistrate in Cape Town

“I believe I am innocent and will be acquitted. My release would not undermine public peace.”
These were the words of Anabela Rungo, mother of beauty queen and model Chidimma Adetshina, while applying for bail on Friday in the Cape Town magistrate's court.
Rungo is facing charges related to flouting the Immigration Act and Identification Act.
The court heard testimony by an immigration officer who said she had failed to respond to correspondence in September 2024 warning her ID number was being withdrawn and offering an opportunity to object.
Rungo was arrested on February 15 in Summer Greens, Cape Town, where she was living despite her ID being revoked. She was found to have committed identity fraud to obtain citizenship.
Immigration officer Adrian Jackson told the court Rungo was arrested for contravening immigration laws and the Identification Act.
Jackson said she had falsely applied for an ID document under the name Sara Moyo.
Jackson said she could not be traced so letters confirming her ID would be withdrawn were sent to her via WhatsApp.
Magistrate Sadiqah Guendouz heard that Rungo had applied for residency in South Africa in 2016 but was rejected for not meeting the financial requirements. She appealed, presenting a bank statement which home affairs said was fraudulent. They rejected the appeal.
Defence attorney Ben Mathewson presented an affidavit during the bail application saying it was in the interests of justice for his client to be released.
Rungo, it read, lived with her husband Michael and looked after Chidimma’s young son while her daughter travelled. It said her grandson was not doing well while she was in custody.
The court heard Rungo required medication for health issues and feared she would collapse in the unsanitary conditions at Pollsmoor prison.
Rungo said she only had a Mozambican passport. “I should be released on bail as I am being charged with an offence for which I have not committed,” read the affidavit.
The court heard she had no previous convictions, outstanding warrants or pending applications and was able to pay bail of R3,000.
Rungo said there was no warrant issued for her arrest and she intended pleading not guilty as she had no knowledge of being an undesirable or prohibited person.
“I believe I am innocent and will be acquitted. My release would not undermine public peace.”
Mathewson added that the available evidence, at this stage, favoured his client's release.
The case was postponed to February 26. Rungo remains in custody.
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
