Death toll due to heavy rains in KZN rises to 9

The death toll due to heavy rains and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to nine.
This was announced by MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi on Saturday.
He said provincial disaster management teams had recorded two more deaths in the Ugu district on the South Coast as mop-up operations continue in areas affected by heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday.
“The death toll is now nine people after the recovery of two bodies in KwaQololoqo in the Umzumbe area under the Ugu district,” said Buthelezi.
He said two men, Sithembiso Mbutho and Musa Dlungele, were swept away by floodwaters while trying to cross a river.
A child from the Shoba area in Vryheid, under the Zululand District, had also died after being swept away while trying to cross a river after this week's heavy rains.
Buthelezi expressed his condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and has ensured a co-ordinated approach to assist the victims.
On Friday, MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma, accompanied by eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba and his deputy Zandile Myeni, visited the south coast areas of Umbumbulu, Adams Mission and KwaMakhutha to visit families affected by the rain.
He said the provincial government would offer support to the grieving families.
Duma said some people were still not heeding alerts issued by the weather services.
“Mop-up operations are still under way in eThekwini, with various departments, social partners and the eThekwini metro providing relief,” said Buthelezi.
“We appreciate the support from our social partners and other organs of state that have been working to assist the affected families. Our teams are still on the ground, ensuring that all affected families are profiled to receive the necessary support. We urge councillors and municipalities to ensure all wards are assessed and reported.”
He appealed to people to be cautious and remain vigilant. “The rainy season is not over yet, so let us continue to be cautious. We have suffered a great loss as a province, where almost every month we lose people through weather-related disasters. Let's all be vigilant to minimise the impact of the disruptive rains.”
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
