WATCH | Police minister Mchunu presents quarterly crime stats
By TimesLIVE - 21 February 2025 - 10:15
Courtesy of SABC
Police minister Senzo Mchunu will on Friday present the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting on crimes that occurred during the third quarter of the current financial year (1 October 2024 - 31 December 2024).
