WATCH | Police minister Mchunu presents quarterly crime stats

By TimesLIVE - 21 February 2025 - 10:15

Courtesy of SABC

Police minister Senzo Mchunu will on Friday present the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting on crimes that occurred during the third quarter of the current financial year (1 October 2024 - 31 December 2024).

