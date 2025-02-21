News

Usindiso building arson case postponed

By TimesLIVE - 21 February 2025 - 17:23
Lawrance Sithembiso Mdlalose in the Johannesburg high court.
Image: NPA Communications.

The case of Lawrance Sithembiso Mdlalose, who was allegedly responsible for the Usindiso building fire which claimed 76 lives in 2023, has been postponed to April 14 for trial. 

When he made his first appearance in the Johannesburg high court last Friday, the case was postponed for him to apply for legal representation by Legal Aid SA, which was confirmed on Friday, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

Mdlalose, 30, who was a resident of the building, was allegedly involved in a violent altercation with a person known as KB in a ground-floor room on August 31 2023. He allegedly assaulted KB, seeking payment for drugs KB had sold on his behalf. 

KB lost consciousness, allegedly causing Mdlalose to panic, mistakenly believing KB was dead. He then allegedly purchased petrol and doused KB’s body and ignited it in what the state alleges was an attempt to conceal evidence. 

After the incident, a commission of inquiry was established, during which Mdlalose, testified and allegedly confessed to starting the fire.

He was apprehended on January 23 2024 and charged with 76 counts of murder, one count of arson and 12 counts of attempted murder.

TimesLIVE 

