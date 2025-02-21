SALRC proposes changes to criminal justice system

The SA Law Reform Commission (SALRC) has proposed sweeping changes to the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) in an effort to tackle systemic challenges within the country's criminal justice system.
The proposals seek to reduce the backlog of delayed bail applications, prevent unlawful arrests, minimise unnecessary litigation against the state and to make the SA justice system more responsive, accessible and fair for all citizens.
The recommendations were published in a discussion paper yesterday. One of the key recommendations is to expedite the bail process.
The commission proposed that in cases where bail applications are repeatedly delayed, courts must, in the interest of justice, consider granting bail to the accused. This aims to prevent prolonged detention without trial and ensure a more efficient judicial process.
In addition, it has suggested an amendment to section 50 of the CPA, which outlines procedures after arrest.
The proposed change mandates that police verify the accused person's address within 24 hours of their arrest to help reduce the frequent delays in bail proceedings, which have become a significant concern in the justice system.
However, some legal experts, including advocate Deon Pool, have criticised this suggestion. Pool argues that verifying an individual's address within 24 hours is “impractical” given the current lack of resources within the police force.
“We don’t have the manpower,” Pool said. “Investigating officers already handle numerous cases and asking them to verify an address within the first 24 hours is simply not feasible.”
The SALRC, which is an advisory body whose aim is the renewal and improvement of the law on a continuous basis, has also recommended steps to reduce what it considers unnecessary and unlawful arrests that often result in high litigation costs for the state.
One key suggestion is that, wherever possible, the attendance of accused individuals in court should be secured through a summons rather than an arrest.
This change would help prevent unnecessary detentions and associated legal challenges, it said.
SALRC proposes changes to criminal justice system
Complex and highly controversial matters — deputy minister
It also called on the National Prosecuting Authority to review its internal processes. Specifically, it recommends that prosecutors ensure dockets are not left unattended for prolonged periods, thereby delaying decisions on whether to issue summonses or proceed with arrests.
Wits school of law lecturer Shadi Maganoe said the commission's recommendations are an important step towards modernising the criminal justice system. According to Maganoe, the proposals on arrest and bail, in particular, are necessary reforms.
“Reducing unnecessary arrests by using summons instead of detention where appropriate is a positive move that can help prevent the abuse of police powers. At the same time, bail reforms that balance the rights of accused persons with public safety concerns are long overdue.”
The deputy minister of justice Andries Nel told a media briefing on Thursday that the issue of the criminal justice system required a national dialogue.
“Things cannot stay the same. They must change and in some cases fundamentally so. We must transform our criminal justice system including the Criminal Procedure Act to be more effective, more efficient, integrated victim centred and in keeping with our constitution. These are not simple matters, they are complex and some are also highly controversial,” he said.
The public has until March 31 to have their say via email to the CPAreform@justice.gov.za and fmdumbe@justice.gov.za
Written submission can be delivered by hand to the commission's offices in Centurion.
