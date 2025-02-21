News

Joshlin Smith kidnapping, human trafficking trial moves to Saldanha

By Kim Swartz - 21 February 2025 - 13:44
Joshlin Smith's mother Kelly in court. File photo.
Joshlin Smith's mother Kelly in court. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Reuters

The highly-anticipated kidnapping and human trafficking trial regarding the alleged abduction of six-year-old Joshlin Smith will be held in the high court sitting in Saldanha Bay where the child disappeared a year ago.

Her mother Racquel Chantel Smith, known as “Kelly”, boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and their friend Steveno van Rhyn will stand trial at a multipurpose centre in the west coast town from March 3 to 28.

A prayer service held last year for missing Joshlin Smith.
A prayer service held last year for missing Joshlin Smith.
Image: Werner Hills

This was disclosed during a pretrial hearing on Friday in the high court in Cape Town. The decision to hold the trial in Saldanha was taken due to considerable interest in the case by the community — many of whom helped search for Joshlin — who cannot afford the 150km journey to the high court in Cape Town.

Judge Nathan Erasmus said he had visited the centre to ensure it was suitable and comfortable for trial proceedings. He added there would be strict measures in place.

The court heard the trio, now held at Pollsmoor correctional centre, would be brought to the high court holding cells to consult their legal representatives from January 24 to 26. Erasmus said they would then be transferred to Malmesbury prison.  

Smith reported her daughter's disappearance on February 19 2024. She told police Joshlin was, at the time of her disappearance, in the care of Appollis while she was at work. The state contends she had plans to sell the child. 

“Joshlin is still not found but we are able to continue with the charges against the accused. We appeal to anyone who has information to come forward and contact the investigating team as the investigations are ongoing,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.   

