Flood damage shuts down section of R40 in Mpumalanga, Sanral warns

By Motoring Staff - 21 February 2025 - 11:10
The closure is due to a slip on the road, posing a hazard for motorists.
Image: Supplied

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has announced the closure of a section of the R40 national road between White River and Hazyview in Mpumalanga due to flood damage caused by recent heavy rain.

“The closure is due to a slip on the road posing a hazard for motorists,” said Mabuyi Mhlanga, Sanral manager for Mpumalanga.

“We have installed heavy delineators as a temporary safety measure and will replace them with concrete barriers before the end of the week. A temporary stop-and-go system is in place until a permanent solution is implemented.”

Sanral urged motorists to proceed with caution, adhere to warning signs, reduce speed and drive carefully in the ongoing heavy rain.

