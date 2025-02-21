The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has announced the closure of a section of the R40 national road between White River and Hazyview in Mpumalanga due to flood damage caused by recent heavy rain.
“The closure is due to a slip on the road posing a hazard for motorists,” said Mabuyi Mhlanga, Sanral manager for Mpumalanga.
“We have installed heavy delineators as a temporary safety measure and will replace them with concrete barriers before the end of the week. A temporary stop-and-go system is in place until a permanent solution is implemented.”
Sanral urged motorists to proceed with caution, adhere to warning signs, reduce speed and drive carefully in the ongoing heavy rain.
Flood damage shuts down section of R40 in Mpumalanga, Sanral warns
Image: Supplied
