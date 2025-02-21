The Sunday Times reported recently how Ian Levitt Attorneys wrote an appeal to police commissioner Fanie Masemola, accusing Tiyo’s former boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo of “conspiring to dismiss” Tiyo.
Ex-Western Cape crime intelligence head Mzwandile Tiyo asked to present himself to police
Image: Lilitha Sam
Former Western Cape crime intelligence boss Maj-Gen Mzwandile Tiyo has been asked to present himself to the police on Friday with the intention to charge him with defeating the ends of justice.
This relates to his conduct over the alleged theft of his “state-issued firearm”, laptop, iPad and cellphones in controversial circumstances.
Tiyo was fired for serious misconduct last month after an expeditious police disciplinary process which his lawyer Ian Levitt, in their appeal against his dismissal, claimed was a “conspiracy” to get rid of him by crime intelligence top brass.
“We have seen the consequences of political interference in the operations of SAPS before and these charges will suffer the same fate. As it was exposed before, so it will be exposed again,” said Levitt.
Tiyo’s other lawyer Janyde Cupido from Ian Levitt, last week lodged a complaint with parliament speaker Thoko Didiza against the chairperson of the police portfolio committee Ian Cameron for alleged contravention of the code of ethics.
In the complaint, Cupido argues Cameron has “harboured a personal vendetta against” Tiyo.
Cameron “has used his position as well as his influence as a public representative to deliberately victimise and defame me”, said Tiyo in an affidavit to the speaker.
In the document, Tiyo alleges Cameron made defamatory remarks and attached his photo on social media on March 18 2024, claiming Tiyo had lost his service pistol at a tavern in Mbekweni, a township in Paarl.
“This is Maj-Gen Mzwandile Tiyo, the ex-head of @SAPoliceService crime intelligence in Western Cape. He left his pistol and laptop in the back of his car and went into a tavern in Mbekweni in the Western Cape just a few months ago. The gun and laptop were both stolen,” reads parts of the social media post on Twitter/X. Subsequent to this, Cupido served Cameron with a letter to cease his social media posts.
However, Cameron was undeterred and continued to post further on social media. “The same Gen Tiyo that tried to silence me with his lawyers when I shared how he lost his gun at a tavern in Mbekweni and recovered it with underworld figures and tactics. General you should know by now the truth always prevails,” said Cameron on his Twitter/X post on June 16 2024.
Cupido has argued in the complaint that Cameron abused his office to “reinvent the true facts” for the public to view him in a bad light and cause irreparable harm.
When contacted for comment, Cameron said: “I know about that [the complaint], it was sent to me two days ago, but we haven’t finished finalising the response yet. We will share it next week.”
Three days ago, parliament’s acting registrar of members’ interests confirmed in a letter to Cupido that “the complaint has been processed” and given to Cameron.
