eThekwini municipality suspends five workers over 'private' work

Five eThekwini municipal employees have been suspended after they were allegedly caught completing private work by laying asphalt at a house in Jabu Ngcobo Drive in Verulam, north of Durban.
The workers were reported to the city's integrity and investigations unit's forensic investigating team on Monday.
City spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the employees allegedly used a municipal truck to carry out the work at a private residence.
“A supervisor driver was arrested while the other four men fled the crime scene,” said Sisilana.
She said the driver appeared in the Verulam magistrate's court on Tuesday and was granted bail.
“The four employees who fled the scene have been suspended,” she said.
Head of the city's integrity and investigations unit Jimmy Ngcobo applauded an employee who blew the whistle on his colleagues, saying the employee had taken a "firm stance" against corruption.
“We will not tolerate this behaviour in the workplace. From the reports received, the employees have been visiting this household frequently to lay asphalt tar,” said Ngcobo.
He said the municipality adopted a zero-tolerance stance against fraud and the violation of human rights.
“Ignoring work principles will destroy the operations of the municipality. Stealing is done deliberately, and they knew what they were doing is against the law. Such employees do not deserve to be working for the municipality,” said Ngcobo.
The most recent arrest comes after municipal employees were arrested for the theft of asphalt tar in Inanda in November last year. They were found transporting the asphalt tar and failed to produce a job card justifying where they were going and who authorised it. They are on suspension.
Ngcobo urged the public to report employees who are breaking laws to the municipality.
