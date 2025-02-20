News

WATCH | Three people buried by mudslides after heavy rains in KZN

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 20 February 2025 - 09:59
Emergency rescue workers trying to retrieve a couple who were buried under sand and rubble after a mudslide caused by heavy rains in KwaMakutha outside Durban
Emergency rescue workers trying to retrieve a couple who were buried under sand and rubble after a mudslide caused by heavy rains in KwaMakutha outside Durban
Image: ALS PARAMEDICS

Three people were buried under sand and rubble at two homes in KwaMakutha, south of Durban, after mudslides caused by heavy rains. 

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said eThekwini fire and emergency rescue workers were at the sites of the structural collapses caused by sand banks washing into the homes in the early hours of Thursday. 

“In the first instance a bank tore through the home in which a family — mother, father and two children — were inside. Fortunately the children managed to escape but the parents were buried under the sand and rubble.”

In a second incident in the same vicinity, one person was buried.

He said the teams were trying to extricate the three people. 

TimesLIVE

Flooded informal settlements, road closures, mudslides in Cape storms

Cape Town's disaster coordinating team is helping ensure humanitarian relief to residents in flooded informal settlements in the Strand and Macassar ...
News
7 months ago

At least five missing in landslide in central Kenya

A landslide that followed heavy rain in central Kenya has swept away at least five people, residents said on Wednesday, and the Red Cross said its ...
News
9 months ago

The Quick Interview | Emergency services on high alert

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services has been on high alert since the recent downpours, sending out warning to residents, urging them to be ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC