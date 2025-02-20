The Quick Interview | Body-worn cameras are important for accountability — Matlala

Police minister Senzo Mchunu has announced the SAPS will begin deploying body-worn cameras for officers in the 2025/26 financial year, a move believed to help towards accountability and guard against false accusations by suspects. According to Mchunu, the government is looking into getting 100 body-worn cameras annually at a cost of about nearly R29,000, totalling R2.8m per year. Law enforcement expert Mpho Matlala speaks to Sowetan about why there is a need for body cams.
Sowetan: Why do we need the body-worn cameras?
Matlala: We are in the fourth industrial revolution and it is an important accountability tool. We live in a society where our police still have a colonial mentality. There is brutalisation of suspects and other people. Some people are dying at the hands of the police or as a result of police action and corrupt activities taking place. So, if you have body cams and live monitoring, the police on the ground know that [their] actions have been recorded.
Sowetan: Is it a deterrent to police brutality?
Matlala: The likelihood of corrupt activities or brutalisation of suspects or any other people – even the general disrespect of the members of the public – is something body cams can actually dissuade or serve as a deterrent for ill-behaved police officials.
Sowetan: How will body cameras assist police officers and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)?
Matlala: It will help Ipid investigations and the police members who wear those body cams. I know from my operational experience in the police, there would have been members of the public who feel more important than the law or more important than the police just because they are connected, whether to powerful business moguls or politicians.
They would go out and lay false charges against the police because they know somebody in the high ranks of the police. When you have a body cam, as a police official, you have evidence [to prove] you did nothing wrong. Ipid is not on a witch hunt against the police. The Ipid is just an accountability mechanism to confirm whether there was wrongdoing on the part of the police.
Sowetan: What are your expectations on the functionality of the body cameras?
Matlala: I expect them to be rolled out to every boot on the ground, to every man and woman in blue, and also every patrol vehicle. There should be on the back of the police van where they put in suspects because we’ve had incidents before where you put in two or three suspects, [and] by the time the police get to the police station, one suspect is murdered and nobody is talking.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | Body-worn cameras are important for accountability — Matlala
Image: SUPPLIED
Police minister Senzo Mchunu has announced the SAPS will begin deploying body-worn cameras for officers in the 2025/26 financial year, a move believed to help towards accountability and guard against false accusations by suspects. According to Mchunu, the government is looking into getting 100 body-worn cameras annually at a cost of about nearly R29,000, totalling R2.8m per year. Law enforcement expert Mpho Matlala speaks to Sowetan about why there is a need for body cams.
Sowetan: Why do we need the body-worn cameras?
Matlala: We are in the fourth industrial revolution and it is an important accountability tool. We live in a society where our police still have a colonial mentality. There is brutalisation of suspects and other people. Some people are dying at the hands of the police or as a result of police action and corrupt activities taking place. So, if you have body cams and live monitoring, the police on the ground know that [their] actions have been recorded.
Sowetan: Is it a deterrent to police brutality?
Matlala: The likelihood of corrupt activities or brutalisation of suspects or any other people – even the general disrespect of the members of the public – is something body cams can actually dissuade or serve as a deterrent for ill-behaved police officials.
Sowetan: How will body cameras assist police officers and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)?
Matlala: It will help Ipid investigations and the police members who wear those body cams. I know from my operational experience in the police, there would have been members of the public who feel more important than the law or more important than the police just because they are connected, whether to powerful business moguls or politicians.
They would go out and lay false charges against the police because they know somebody in the high ranks of the police. When you have a body cam, as a police official, you have evidence [to prove] you did nothing wrong. Ipid is not on a witch hunt against the police. The Ipid is just an accountability mechanism to confirm whether there was wrongdoing on the part of the police.
Sowetan: What are your expectations on the functionality of the body cameras?
Matlala: I expect them to be rolled out to every boot on the ground, to every man and woman in blue, and also every patrol vehicle. There should be on the back of the police van where they put in suspects because we’ve had incidents before where you put in two or three suspects, [and] by the time the police get to the police station, one suspect is murdered and nobody is talking.
SowetanLIVE
Police to deploy body-worn cameras this year, Senzo Mchunu confirms
About 225 Tshwane metro officers investigated for corruption
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos