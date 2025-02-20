The long-standing issue of blocked stormwater drains in Soweto came to a head when eight homes were flooded with two having their boundary walls broken by the force of the water.
Soweto residents battle flooding ruining their homes
Blocked stormwater drains behind long-running problem
Tsagae runs a catering business and said she'd struggle to raise money to fix the damage.
Other residents also blamed unserviced stormwater drains for their flooding woes.
Johannesburg Roads Agency's head of regional operations, Khayalethu Gqibitole, said they were only made aware of the flooding incident on February 14 after they conducted a walkabout with the ward councillor.
“[We] found that the flooding was caused by inadequate stormwater system in the area and that requires Capex (capital expenditure) intervention. As part of the depot maintenance, the depot team will continue to attend a few blocked kerbs inlets to ensure all of them are clean," said Gqibitole.
A spaza shop owner Pontso Manyama said she had to throw away her stock after it was ruined by water.
“I’m relieved the rain did not break my fridge, but I had to throw away my stock that cost me close to R500. Seeing everything floating in water and trying to save the little I could, I thought I was going to lose my entire shop,” she recalled.
Tidimalo Komme's boundary wall was knocked to the ground.
“I couldn’t believe what I saw that day. My entire house was filled with dirty water up to our knees. The drain in my house was covered in water and couldn’t take in more water,” she said.
