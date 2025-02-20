News

Much ado about nothing: behind the scenes of the budget bedlam

Much of the events surrounding Wednesday's budget were unusual.

20 February 2025 - 07:15
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter
South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana leaves after a press conference ahead of his 2025 budget speech in Cape Town, South Africa, February 19, 2025.
South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana leaves after a press conference ahead of his 2025 budget speech in Cape Town, South Africa, February 19, 2025.
Image: Esa Alexander

While finance minister Enoch Godongwana shifted to damage control after parliament held a joint sitting for a budget that was never tabled, signs were present that the budget was bound for uncharted territory from the start of the day.

From the media being briefed on the Budget Review in the morning ahead of cabinet, to his occasional stepping away from said briefing to answer phone calls, much of the events surrounding Wednesday's budget were unusual.

Read more here: Timeslive

