Much ado about nothing: behind the scenes of the budget bedlam

While finance minister Enoch Godongwana shifted to damage control after parliament held a joint sitting for a budget that was never tabled, signs were present that the budget was bound for uncharted territory from the start of the day.
From the media being briefed on the Budget Review in the morning ahead of cabinet, to his occasional stepping away from said briefing to answer phone calls, much of the events surrounding Wednesday's budget were unusual.
