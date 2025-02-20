GNU fights over VAT sink budget speech

The Treasury sought to cushion SA’s poorest households from the effects of the planned VAT increase by adding new items to its basket of zero-rated foods, including offal and tinned vegetables.
Other draft measures proposed to offset the increase on the poor included above-inflation increases of 6.9% for most social grants, no increase in the fuel levy. and tax relief for the two lowest personal income brackets.
Legal experts and political analysts warned that the postponement could trigger broader economic consequences.
Constitutional law expert Shadi Maganoe highlighted the risk of political instability, noting that ongoing deadlocks within the GNU could undermine the government’s ability to function effectively.
“The longer the impasse continues, the more likely it is that South Africa faces economic uncertainty, governance paralysis, and possible political fallout,” Maganoe said.
Human rights group, Black Sash, said it was "deeply appalled by the political wrangling" within the GNU. Spokesperson Oliver Meth said the budget speech was not a mere formality.
"It is a lifeline for the poor, unemployed, elderly and children who rely on social grants. Any delay or uncertainty in allocations risks serious consequences, including food insecurity, deepened poverty, and the erosion of public trust in government institutions," he said.
Shawn Theunissen, an expert in small business and tax, said this signalled uncertainty about fiscal policy, taxation and government spending, making businesses hesitant to invest or expand.
"Prolonged uncertainty can raise concerns about fiscal stability, increasing borrowing costs for the country and businesses."
Dr Hlengiwe Ndlovu from the Wits University said adding a 2% VAT increase in an economy that's not growing would undermine the poor. "It's quite a shock to hear that the ANC is really coming here to support the 2%. What does it mean for the poor, because the VAT does not discriminate?" she asked.
Prof Raymond Parsons from the North-West University business school said the disagreement over tax increases will inevitably have unintended consequences for SA’s political economy.
SowetanLIVE
GNU fights over VAT sink budget speech
Analysts warn of dire consequences to economy
Image: Brenton Geach
In an unprecedented move, SA’s much-anticipated budget speech was abruptly postponed due to intense disagreements within the government of national unity (GNU), leaving analysts and citizens alike concerned about the country’s economic stability and political future.
Parliament descended into chaos yesterday as the budget speech was postponed at the 11th hour, an occurrence that was a first in SA’s democratic history. The budget will now be delivered on March 12 after further deliberations by cabinet.
The delay, which has been attributed to internal tensions within the GNU, raises alarms over SA's fiscal policy and governance capabilities.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana was set to present the budget, which included a controversial proposal to increase Value Added Tax (VAT) by 2%, pushing it to 17%. The increase has been met with fierce opposition from members of the GNU, particularly over its potential impact on the country’s most vulnerable citizens.
Godongwana conceded in a media briefing ahead of the postponed budget that the move carried political risk.
A draft budget review tabled in parliament before the postponement said: “A tax rate increase has become unavoidable to ensure adequate funding for policy priorities while maintaining fiscal sustainability.
“Increasing taxes on consumption through a higher VAT rate will have the least detrimental effect on economic growth and employment over the medium term relative to increases in personal or corporate income taxes.”
The Treasury sought to cushion SA’s poorest households from the effects of the planned VAT increase by adding new items to its basket of zero-rated foods, including offal and tinned vegetables.
Other draft measures proposed to offset the increase on the poor included above-inflation increases of 6.9% for most social grants, no increase in the fuel levy. and tax relief for the two lowest personal income brackets.
Legal experts and political analysts warned that the postponement could trigger broader economic consequences.
Constitutional law expert Shadi Maganoe highlighted the risk of political instability, noting that ongoing deadlocks within the GNU could undermine the government’s ability to function effectively.
“The longer the impasse continues, the more likely it is that South Africa faces economic uncertainty, governance paralysis, and possible political fallout,” Maganoe said.
Human rights group, Black Sash, said it was "deeply appalled by the political wrangling" within the GNU. Spokesperson Oliver Meth said the budget speech was not a mere formality.
"It is a lifeline for the poor, unemployed, elderly and children who rely on social grants. Any delay or uncertainty in allocations risks serious consequences, including food insecurity, deepened poverty, and the erosion of public trust in government institutions," he said.
Shawn Theunissen, an expert in small business and tax, said this signalled uncertainty about fiscal policy, taxation and government spending, making businesses hesitant to invest or expand.
"Prolonged uncertainty can raise concerns about fiscal stability, increasing borrowing costs for the country and businesses."
Dr Hlengiwe Ndlovu from the Wits University said adding a 2% VAT increase in an economy that's not growing would undermine the poor. "It's quite a shock to hear that the ANC is really coming here to support the 2%. What does it mean for the poor, because the VAT does not discriminate?" she asked.
Prof Raymond Parsons from the North-West University business school said the disagreement over tax increases will inevitably have unintended consequences for SA’s political economy.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Budget speech postponed
Budget speech cancelled following 'dispute over VAT'
Budget speech to take place on March 12 after discussions with cabinet – Godongwana
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos