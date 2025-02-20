News

AngloGold's Covid hospital tenders 'unlawful, invalid'

All contracts for this work have been set aside, says SIU

20 February 2025 - 15:34
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
File photo
File photo
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The Special Tribunal has declared as unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid the more than R600m contracts awarded by two Gauteng government departments for the lease and refurbishment of AngloGold Ashanti hospital during Covid-19.

The tribunal also reviewed and set aside the decisions made by the departments of health and infrastructure development, including lease agreements entered into with AngloGold Ashanti and Golden Core Trade and Invest, for the use of the hospital and residential premises.

 “All lease agreement extensions or amendments were found to be unconstitutional and illegal,” Special Investigating Unit (SIU) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said on Thursday.

“The appointment of 11 professional service providers for the hospital renovation was deemed unlawful due to noncompliance with procurement requirements. Consequently, all contracts for this work have been set aside between the GDOH [Gauteng department of health], GDID [Gauteng department of infrastructure development] and the service providers,” he said.

The SIU investigation revealed that the procurement process was unlawful as it failed to adhere to the required transparent and competitive bidding procedures.
Kaizer Kganyago

The order comes after an SIU probe which found that during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the departments sought to expand healthcare capacity and entered into a lease agreement for Western Levels Deep Mine Hospital, formerly owned by AngloGold Ashanti. The mining company had donated the hospital which was then intended to provide additional beds for Covid-19 patients.

However, the procurement processes were riddled with irregularities. “The SIU investigation revealed that the procurement process was unlawful as it failed to adhere to the required transparent and competitive bidding procedures,” said Kganyago.

“This is a contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and National Treasury’s regulations, causing the Gauteng department of health to incur fruitless and wasteful [expenditure] for goods and services supplied. The investigation also found no feasibility study was conducted to evaluate the hospital's capacity to treat Covid-19 patients.”

He said the tribunal had deferred the matter of establishing a just and equitable order sought by the SIU to ascertain the amount to be paid to the state.

SowetanLIVE

Nine officials charged for R588m Covid hospital fiasco

Nine Gauteng officials implicated in the half a billion refurbishment for a “Covid hospital” that is now abandoned and vandalised, have been charged ...
News
2 weeks ago

Four people scored big from R1bn suspicious Tembisa Hospital tenders

Investigations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on the corruption at Tembisa Hospital has revealed that four individuals enjoyed contracts ...
News
2 years ago

Vacant AngloGold Ashanti hospital built for Covid-19 treatment vandalised

In the latest saga to hit the embattled AngloGold Ashanti Covid-19 field hospital, a suspect has been caught with stolen equipment after the ...
News
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC