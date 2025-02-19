Zulu king concerned about security threats at new venue for KZN legislature opening

“Given the security climate, which demands heightened vigilance, I am concerned about the venue’s ability to provide the comprehensive security required to ensure my safety and that of my delegation. I am particularly troubled by the exposure to potential threats from elevated areas around the stadium, which could be exploited due to inadequate security coverage.”
TimesLIVE
Image: Supplied
Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has raised safety concerns about the venue for this year’s opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature at Woodburn Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on February 27.
Traditionally the king officially opens the provincial legislature, which is usually held at the Royal Showgrounds, with an address
In a letter sent to KZN legislature secretary Nerusha Naidoo, the king said the venue posed several security challenges.
“High ground security vulnerabilities: the surrounding topography of the stadium includes elevated areas that overlook the venue. This presents a critical security threat as it exposes the gathering to potential risks from vantage points that cannot be adequately secured,” he said in the letter dated February 17.
Unlike the Royal Showgrounds, which provides a controlled and secure environment, Woodburn Stadium lacks the necessary protective measures required for an event of this magnitude and importance, he said.
“Given the security climate, which demands heightened vigilance, I am concerned about the venue’s ability to provide the comprehensive security required to ensure my safety and that of my delegation. I am particularly troubled by the exposure to potential threats from elevated areas around the stadium, which could be exploited due to inadequate security coverage.”
The venue’s restricted entry and exit routes also pose a challenge for crowd management and evacuation procedures, particularly in an emergency situation, he said. “This limitation compromises the safety of not only myself but also my delegation and all other dignitaries in attendance.”
The king said having had previous experience at the showgrounds, he is acquainted with its layout and limitations.
His safety concerns come after his security contingent was trimmed from 12 to five and he asked police minister Senzo Mchunu to re-evaluate this, given alleged threats to his life.
KZN legislature spokesperson Phathisa Mfuyo said questions pertaining to the event would be answered in a media briefing on Sunday.
