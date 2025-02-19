Zanzou nightclub's liquor licence suspended

The Gauteng Liquor Board (GLB) has suspended Zanzou nightclub's liquor licence.
The Pretoria nightclub is in the spotlight after videos showing men being assaulted at the club circulated on social media.
The board resolved to suspend the club's liquor licence pending the conclusion of a formal inquiry and the completion of SAPS investigations.
It said the suspension, in terms of the Gauteng Liquor Act, follows serious findings and concerns about the potential threat to public safety.
“The GLB remains committed to ensuring liquor licence holders operate in a manner that upholds the law and protects the public. Establishments found to violate the act will face appropriate regulatory and legal consequences,” it said.
Police are investigating charges of compelled rape, assault, crimen injuria, intimidation and kidnapping. They have launched a search for at least eight foreigners suspected to be involved in the assaults.
The Gauteng department of economic development said the incidents at the club have raised concerns regarding the safety and lawful operation of the premises.
The act mandates all licensees to comply with their obligations and responsibilities as stipulated by law. It also requires licensed premises to adhere to applicable laws, including municipal bylaws and national regulations.
“The licensee has demonstrably failed to meet these legal requirements.”
The department said after an assessment of the facts, including the licensee's media statement acknowledging the incidents, the board has determined that the licensee confirmed awareness of the unlawful incidents captured in the video footage.
“The acts of violence and misconduct occurred on the licensed premises, implicating the establishment in serious regulatory breaches, The licensee failed to report the criminal conduct to the SAPS as required.”
The primary concern of the licensee, as indicated in its statement, appears to be reputational damage instead of the safety and well-being of the alleged victims, the department said.
TimesLIVE
Zanzou nightclub's liquor licence suspended
Image: zanzoupretoria/ X
The Gauteng Liquor Board (GLB) has suspended Zanzou nightclub's liquor licence.
The Pretoria nightclub is in the spotlight after videos showing men being assaulted at the club circulated on social media.
The board resolved to suspend the club's liquor licence pending the conclusion of a formal inquiry and the completion of SAPS investigations.
It said the suspension, in terms of the Gauteng Liquor Act, follows serious findings and concerns about the potential threat to public safety.
“The GLB remains committed to ensuring liquor licence holders operate in a manner that upholds the law and protects the public. Establishments found to violate the act will face appropriate regulatory and legal consequences,” it said.
Police are investigating charges of compelled rape, assault, crimen injuria, intimidation and kidnapping. They have launched a search for at least eight foreigners suspected to be involved in the assaults.
The Gauteng department of economic development said the incidents at the club have raised concerns regarding the safety and lawful operation of the premises.
The act mandates all licensees to comply with their obligations and responsibilities as stipulated by law. It also requires licensed premises to adhere to applicable laws, including municipal bylaws and national regulations.
“The licensee has demonstrably failed to meet these legal requirements.”
The department said after an assessment of the facts, including the licensee's media statement acknowledging the incidents, the board has determined that the licensee confirmed awareness of the unlawful incidents captured in the video footage.
“The acts of violence and misconduct occurred on the licensed premises, implicating the establishment in serious regulatory breaches, The licensee failed to report the criminal conduct to the SAPS as required.”
The primary concern of the licensee, as indicated in its statement, appears to be reputational damage instead of the safety and well-being of the alleged victims, the department said.
TimesLIVE
Cops search for men linked to multiple offences at Zanzou nightclub
Human Rights Commission to probe Zanzou nightclub assault incident
POLL | Have you experienced or witnessed physical assault at a nightclub?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos