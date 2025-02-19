News

WATCH | Suspect nabbed for housebreaking makes brazen escape from court

19 February 2025 - 12:57
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
According to a source, the suspect was arrested for housebreaking and theft in Cleveland in January.
According to a source, the suspect was arrested for housebreaking and theft in Cleveland in January.
Image: Supplied

A video footage has captured the brazen escape of a suspect from a Gauteng court where he bolted just as the magistrate was still speaking.

Despite the wet weather, the suspect can be seen getting out of the window of the multiple-storey Jeppe magistrate's court, sliding down while holding onto the railings for support, landing on another floor, jumping down on the ground, falling, getting up and then making a run for it.

According to a source, the suspect was arrested for housebreaking and theft in Cleveland in January.

Yesterday, he was at Jeppe magistrate's court about 3pm and inside the courtroom when he escaped.

At the time, said the source, the magistrate was still addressing the court when he ran to the court personnel entrance.

The main entrance was then closed and and the security was alerted. However, he was nowhere to be found.

He then found another escape route and disappeared.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the man is still at large.

“Police are on the lookout for him and request anyone who may have information about his whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or the Crime Stop Hotline at 08600 10111.”

SowetanLIVE

Limpopo police offer R20k reward for information leading to arrest of notorious criminal on the run

Lovemore Musoyi, a Zimbabwean national, is wanted in connection with more than 10 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, stock theft, ...
News
6 months ago

DR Congo government says 129 killed in attempted prison break

Democratic Republic of Congo's government said at least 129 people were killed while trying to escape from the central Makala prison in the capital ...
News
5 months ago

Termination of Mangaung prison contract case delayed

The legal battle between the department of correctional services and a private company contracted to run the Mangaung correctional centre, from ...
News
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC