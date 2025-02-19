A video footage has captured the brazen escape of a suspect from a Gauteng court where he bolted just as the magistrate was still speaking.
Despite the wet weather, the suspect can be seen getting out of the window of the multiple-storey Jeppe magistrate's court, sliding down while holding onto the railings for support, landing on another floor, jumping down on the ground, falling, getting up and then making a run for it.
According to a source, the suspect was arrested for housebreaking and theft in Cleveland in January.
Yesterday, he was at Jeppe magistrate's court about 3pm and inside the courtroom when he escaped.
WATCH | Suspect nabbed for housebreaking makes brazen escape from court
Image: Supplied
A video footage has captured the brazen escape of a suspect from a Gauteng court where he bolted just as the magistrate was still speaking.
Despite the wet weather, the suspect can be seen getting out of the window of the multiple-storey Jeppe magistrate's court, sliding down while holding onto the railings for support, landing on another floor, jumping down on the ground, falling, getting up and then making a run for it.
According to a source, the suspect was arrested for housebreaking and theft in Cleveland in January.
Yesterday, he was at Jeppe magistrate's court about 3pm and inside the courtroom when he escaped.
At the time, said the source, the magistrate was still addressing the court when he ran to the court personnel entrance.
The main entrance was then closed and and the security was alerted. However, he was nowhere to be found.
He then found another escape route and disappeared.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the man is still at large.
“Police are on the lookout for him and request anyone who may have information about his whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or the Crime Stop Hotline at 08600 10111.”
SowetanLIVE
Limpopo police offer R20k reward for information leading to arrest of notorious criminal on the run
DR Congo government says 129 killed in attempted prison break
Termination of Mangaung prison contract case delayed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos