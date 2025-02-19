Two former Transnet executives will have to sell their properties and lose their pension fund to settle millions of rand they acquired from unlawful financial benefits.
Two ex-Transnet executives to lose pensions, properties to recover millions the railway entity lost
Image: Waldo Swiegers
Two former Transnet executives will have to sell their properties and lose their pension fund to settle millions of rand they acquired from unlawful financial benefits.
Former Transnet group executive Zakhele Ezekiel “Thabo” Lebelo and former Transnet regional manager Phathutshedzo Mashamba allegedly received unlawful financial benefits totalling R10m from service providers Superfecta Trading 209 and BBDM Bros Advertising Agency.
The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) and Transnet said multiple settlement agreements of more than R31.4m have been signed after an order by the Special Tribunal which set aside several unlawful contracts.
The executives are accused of using unlawful financial benefits to acquire luxury properties.
The SIU and Transnet approached the Special Tribunal after an investigation by the unit.
According to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, the tribunal ruled the decision to award contracts to Superfecta Trading 209 (now Dynamic Power Engineering) for generator installation in 2016 and maintenance services in 2017 at the Carlton Centre precinct in JHB was unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid.
The contracts have been reviewed and set aside.
“The first settlement agreement was concluded between the SIU, Transnet and Dynamic Power Engineering [formerly Superfecta Trading 209].
“Additionally, a contract awarded to the company in 2017 for maintaining electrical and mechanical services at the same precinct was also found to be unlawful and set aside,” Kganyago said.
He said Dynamic Power agreed to repay Transnet R21.4m in net profits and legal costs as part of the settlement. The payments are structured for over three months.
The second settlement agreement was reached with Lebelo, his wife Aletta Mokgoro Mabitsi and the Lebelo Family Trust.
Lebelo was accused of unlawfully receiving bribes and secret profits totalling more than R5.2m while employed at Transnet.
“Under the settlement terms, the debt will be recovered by selling three preserved properties in Rosebank valued between R3.8m and R4.2m, as well as Lebelo’s pension benefits held by the Transnet Retirement Fund.
Image: Frennie Shivambu
Kganyago said should the proceeds be insufficient, Lebelo and the Trust will remain liable for the outstanding balance.
“Furthermore, Lebelo and the Trust will contribute R250,000 towards the SIU and Transnet’s legal fees.”
The third settlement agreement was with Mashamba and his wife Matlhodi.
“To settle the debt, the agreement provides for recovery through Mashamba’s pension fund and the sale of a preserved property in Dainfern, which has been valued at about R6.5m to R6.8m. If these assets do not fully cover the debt, the Mashambas must make additional payments in equal instalments over 12 months.”
The Mashambas will also contribute R250,000 towards the SIU and Transnet’s legal fees.
“These settlement agreements continue the implementation of the SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover assets and financial losses suffered by state institutions and/or prevent further losses,” Kganyago said.
