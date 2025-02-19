News

Tornado damages buildings in Pretoria North

19 February 2025 - 07:50
Rainwater seeped into damaged buildings and caused damage on the top floors of residential units.
Image: Supplied

A tornado swept through Montana, Pretoria North, on Tuesday night, damaging vehicles and buildings.

The City of Tshwane emergency services department said several buildings in a residential complex in Veda Street, near Enkeldoorn Street, suffered major damage, specially on the upper floors and roofs.

External geysers and corrugated iron roof sheets were damaged and torn off by strong wind, leaving units exposed to rain. 

EMS spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said rainwater seeped into damaged buildings and caused damage on the top floors of residential units. 

He said residents were evacuated and sheltered temporarily in neighbouring units.

"Our disaster management officials were at the scene doing assessments of the damage and determining how they can assist affected families." 

Mnguni said a flooding incident was reported to the Emergency communication centre at about 6pm. He said firefighting resources were dispatched to the area from the Innesdale, Wonderboom and Rosslyn fire stations. This included a water rescue unit, a rapid intervention unit, a video unit and a district commander’s unit.

"There was a significant damage caused by the storm, which uprooted trees and blew away roof sheets on buildings, carports and other structures in the area along Sefako Makgatho Drive." 

Mnguni said the city also received calls of flooding incidents in Mabopane, Pretoria North.

He confirmed no injuries were reported.

Mnguni called on communities to be vigilant and observe these safety measures:

  • If possible stay indoors and away from metal objects which may be hit by lightning.
  • Avoid outdoor activities such as fishing or playing golf in the rain as fishing rods and golf clubs can attract lightning. 
  • Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects during a thunderstorm. 
  • Motorists and pedestrians should be extra cautious where roads are slippery and/or visibility is affected.
  • Move to higher ground if rising water levels are observed.
  • Refrain from travelling on bridges and roads in low-lying areas, which are particularly vulnerable to flooding, and avoid crossing swollen streams.

TimesLIVE

