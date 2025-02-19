The Quick Interview | Emergency services on high alert

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has been on high alert since the recent downpours, sending out warning to residents, urging them to be careful during the relentless disruptive rains.
The SA Weather Service also sent out a warning about possible flooding of informal settlements and low-lying bridges as the rain continues to fall unabated. Sowetan spoke to Robert Mulaudzi from EMS about the city’s preparedness, high-risk areas and essential safety tips for residents.
Sowetan: How have the recent heavy downpours impacted EMS’s emergency response operations, particularly for the aquatic rescue team?
Mulaudzi: So far, we have been fortunate that no major incidents have been reported that required the evacuation of residents. While we continue to monitor the situation closely, our emergency teams remain on high alert.
Sowetan: What are the biggest challenges your team faces when responding to flooding incidents, and how are you addressing them?
Mulaudzi: The primary concern is informal settlements, as these areas are often located near river streams and floodplains, making them highly vulnerable during severe thunderstorms. Residents in these areas face a higher risk of being affected by flooding.
Sowetan: How well equipped is EMS to handle ongoing or worsening weather conditions? Are there any resource shortages?
Mulaudzi: We do not have any shortages in terms of equipment and resources for our aquatic rescue unit. Our teams are well prepared to handle flood-related emergencies.
Sowetan: What advice would you give to residents to minimise risks during extreme weather, especially in flood-prone areas?
Mulaudzi: Motorists should exercise caution while driving by extending their following distance and avoiding flooded roads or low-lying bridges. Residents in low-lying areas must avoid crossing river streams during their daily activities.
Most importantly, people should avoid building homes in flood-prone areas, as they could be swept away during severe thunderstorms. EMS continues to monitor weather conditions and urges residents to follow safety guidelines to prevent potential disasters.
The Quick Interview | Emergency services on high alert
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
