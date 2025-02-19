He urged communities to remain vigilant and take precautions during severe weather. He said they must:
• Stay indoors and avoid metal objects that could attract lightning.
• Refrain from outdoor activities such as fishing or playing golf, as rods and clubs can attract lightning.
• Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects during thunderstorms.
• Motorists and pedestrians should be extra cautious on slippery roads and in areas where visibility is reduced.
• Move to higher ground if water levels begin to rise.
• Avoid travelling on bridges and roads in low-lying areas prone to flooding and never attempt to cross swollen streams.
SowetanLIVE
Tenants left in the cold after tornado tore roof of residential complex
Image: Antonio Muchave
Residents of the Sandpiper residential complex in Montana in Pretoria were this morning desperately trying to salvage what’s left of their belongings after a powerful tornado tore through the area, destroying their building.
The tornado ripped off the roofs; resulting in the rain destroying residents' furniture while their vehicles stood crushed under the collapsed carports, some partially submerged in water from the continuing downpour.
At least 15 families have been affected.
When the Sowetan team arrived at the scene, tenants – assisted by friends and family – were sifting through the debris, collecting what they could.
Among the salvaged items were cutlery, wet sofas, beds and clothing.
“I couldn’t get anything yesterday because it was raining and it looked dangerous to go to my room.
Image: Antonio Muchave
“Now I am trying to gather things here and there, the little that I can but most of my stuff is damaged ... the fridge, the bed,” said Shirley Maluleka.
Emergency services spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni said: “Our disaster management officials were at the scene assessing the damage and determining how they can assist affected families.”
He urged communities to remain vigilant and take precautions during severe weather. He said they must:
• Stay indoors and avoid metal objects that could attract lightning.
• Refrain from outdoor activities such as fishing or playing golf, as rods and clubs can attract lightning.
• Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects during thunderstorms.
• Motorists and pedestrians should be extra cautious on slippery roads and in areas where visibility is reduced.
• Move to higher ground if water levels begin to rise.
• Avoid travelling on bridges and roads in low-lying areas prone to flooding and never attempt to cross swollen streams.
SowetanLIVE
Welkom fire station, schools and businesses damaged in Sunday 'tornado'
Tornado damages buildings in Pretoria North
Level 5 weather warnings for Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KZN
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos