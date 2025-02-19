'Illegal connections are the main reason for load reduction'

"People move into urban spaces looking for opportunity, and municipalities and Eskom have not been able to keep up with the demand placed on distribution infrastructure, resulting in the use of this instrument [load reduction]," he said.
"The fact that the highest intensity of load reduction occurs in areas with a demographic profile of predominantly poor people is undeniable. But anything that seeks to frame this issue in racial terms is irrational, illogical, and one of the most preposterous conclusions (any)one could arrive at."
Eskom CEO Dan Marokane said while he acknowledges that historically disadvantaged communities were disproportionately affected by load reduction, that was due to spatial apartheid, urban migration and inadequate infrastructure planning, rather than deliberate discrimination. "But I would beg to differ with the view that says what drives and motivates the need to intervene and protect the transformer, which is overloaded as a result of illegal connections, is the issue of race," he said.
City Power also denied that it was selective in implementing load reduction, pointing out that its hand was being forced by illegal connections. As a result, reduction is a measure to protect the grid, it said.
Head of legal Mashudu Munyai said areas with high numbers of illegal connections not formally integrated into the system overload the infrastructure. "We are not punishing people.
"While some of these people may be connected illegally, we do not use load reduction to deal with them. Instead, we have other processes, such as disconnections and fines. The reason for load reduction is to protect the infrastructure from overloading, not to punish residents," said Munyai.
City Power general manager Lerato Galema said there was no discrimination between payers and non-payers of electricity when it comes to implementing load reduction. "Our network configuration does not distinguish between paying and non-paying customers.
"All houses are connected to the same feeders. If House A is paying and House B is not, both will be affected by load reduction. This is due to the way our grid is designed. However, we have started making changes to protect critical infrastructure like hospitals by ensuring they are placed on direct feeders," he said.
However, the commission argued that despite the installation of smart meters, residents in some areas continue to experience load reduction. Galema attributed this problem to ongoing challenges with meter maintenance and integration. He also said load reduction was conditional but necessary.
"If we allow the grid to be overloaded and it fails, residents would face even longer power cuts. Load reduction protects the infrastructure and ensures long-term stability."
'Illegal connections are the main reason for load reduction'
Measure not targeted at poor black people, not racist, assures electricity minister
Eskom and City Power have mounted a spirited defence of load reduction, insisting it is a necessary measure to protect the national power grid from overloading.
This was supported by electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, who said load reduction was necessary in the face of illegal connections and infrastructural challenges stemming from apartheid-era planning.
He told a human rights inquiry into load reduction yesterday that the controversial measure was not targeted at poor people, and that any allegations that racism is linked to load reduction is ludicrous, irrational and has no foundational basis.
The inquiry was convened in response to mounting accusations that load reduction unfairly affects disadvantaged areas.
Testifying at the inquiry, the department of health director-general Sandile Buthelezi revealed that some deaths in health facilities may be linked to load reduction. He confirmed that these cases have been referred to the health ombudsman for further investigation.
Buthelezi said that while hospitals were equipped with backup generators, they are only able to sustain operations for a limited time during power cuts. "There is a connection between this issue and the loss of life. According to our reports, some cases have been referred to the ombudsman for a thorough investigation to determine any direct causality," he said.
As the inquiry continues, it is scrutinising whether load reduction disproportionately impacts historically disadvantaged communities, with critics arguing that the measure exacerbates existing inequalities.
Despite government assurances, concerns persist regarding the fairness and long-term consequences of the policy.
On Monday the inquiry heard from residents who said load reduction was a system that mostly affects townships and rural areas
