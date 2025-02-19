Girl relives brutal assault at school

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said they were investigating two cases of common assault, adding that statements have been taken from the victims.
Image: JutH@Photo
One of the two Mpumalanga pupils who were allegedly assaulted by schoolmates has recalled how she was hit with fists and kicked all over her body as she lay on the floor.
The schoolgirl added that after getting up and trying to get away from her attackers, she was tripped and kicked repeatedly while lying on the floor.
The incident happened at Hoërskool Bergvlam in Mbombela on February 10, with the victims saying they were called “bloody blacks” by their attackers.
Their parents told Sowetan that the school did not inform them about the incident. The injured pupils were allegedly given ice cubes to reduce the swelling on their faces.
One of the girls reported sore ribs after she was repeatedly kicked.
The incident is being investigated by police, and the two boys behind the alleged attack are scheduled to appear before a disciplinary hearing on Thursday.
The two complainants says they were sitting at the cafeteria where they were eating, when two boys and a girl came to their table and told them to move.
“They told us to move from the table so they could sit but we refused. One of them said 'stan op jou swart mense' (get up you blacks). When I looked up, one of the boys hit me on the face and when I stood up, the other boy also hit me.
“I fell down and they started kicking me. I got up and tried to get away from them but they tripped me and once again kicked me repeatedly,” the pupil recalled.
“They said we were full of ourselves in their school. After they were stopped from beating us, we were taken to the school office and given ice [cubes] to help reduce the swelling,” said the pupil.
Education spokesperson Jasper Zwane said the two boys would appear before a disciplinary hearing on Thursday, adding that they would allow the disciplinary process to unfold.
“It must be stated that the department does not condone any form of violence, racism or discrimination.”
