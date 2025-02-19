“If untreated, a hole in the septum the size Oaheng was suffering from can be debilitating and life-threatening. As the child grows, the heart defect ultimately damages the arteries of the lungs. Fortunately, we were able to successfully close the hole in her heart and her prognosis is bright,” Schürmann said.
* For more information about the Maboneng Foundation, which coordinates sponsorship of the procedures, or to donate to help more children like Oaheng, please visit http://www.mabonengfoundation.co.za
Family filled with joy after toddler's heart op
Little girl thriving after surgery
Image: SUPPLIED
When she was just over a year old, little Oaheng Twala’s heart condition took a serious turn, and without an urgent operation, her life was in peril.
Today, however, she is now a thriving, active toddler with an unquenchable sense of curiosity, thanks to the medical teamwork and the Netcare Foundation.
According to her mother Keabetswe Twala, when Oaheng was about six weeks old, she suddenly started turning blue, struggling to breathe, and had bubbles coming from her mouth.
"We were so frightened and took her to hospital in Klerksdorp, North West, where she was admitted for treatment of a chest infection. We had no reason to suspect an underlying condition,” said Twala.
When the baby girl’s chest infection improved, doctors were able to detect a heart murmur and noticed that Oaheng’s oxygen levels remained lower than normal, prompting a referral for further testing.
“On the day we learnt of our daughter’s heart condition, everything fell apart for us,” she recalled.
For a time, Oaheng’s condition stabilised but soon it became evident she would need surgery to correct a hole between the upper two chambers of her heart, a congenital heart defect known as atrial septal defect.
Mande Toubkin, general manager of emergency, trauma, transplant and corporate social investment (CSI) at Netcare, said there is an overwhelming need for specialised paediatric heart operations, which are highly resource intensive.
“When we learnt of Oaheng’s situation, her condition had worsened and required urgent intervention. We resolved to find a way to help her as soon as possible,” Toubkin said.
Dr Mamaila Lebea, a paediatric cardiologist who practices at Netcare Sunninghill Hospital, applied to the Netcare Foundation and Maboneng Heart and Lung Institute based at the hospital to request urgent assistance in making it possible for Oaheng to have the operation.
Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Erich Schürmann, who leads the Maboneng Foundation, and Dr Martin Myburgh of the Maboneng Heart and Lung Institute, paediatric cardiologist Dr Janine Meares, as well as anaesthetist Dr Edith Klebe and cardiac perfusionist Mr Thulas Dladla all committed their time and expertise pro bono to help the little girl and her family in their hour of need.
“If untreated, a hole in the septum the size Oaheng was suffering from can be debilitating and life-threatening. As the child grows, the heart defect ultimately damages the arteries of the lungs. Fortunately, we were able to successfully close the hole in her heart and her prognosis is bright,” Schürmann said.
Dr Lebea said receiving the operation before Oaheng’s condition progressed has made a life-saving difference to the little girl.
“With the support of the doctors and the Netcare Foundation, she has a chance at a healthier future. This operation has transformed the course of Oaheng’s life and offered her the opportunity to thrive,” she said.
“She has healed so quickly, and she has been so active since the operation. Oaheng knows what she wants, and now she is unstoppable! She is fascinated by the world around her and she plays with everything – except her toys,” Twala said.
Oaheng’s father Kamohelo Twala expressed the family’s relief and thanks for all the support they received over this challenging time.
“Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude for the incredible support and care that the Netcare Foundation, Maboneng Heart and Lung Institute and Netcare Sunninghill Hospital team have provided for our daughter, Oaheng.
“In this journey we have cried many tears of happiness and also, a little nervousness. This life-changing procedure has given her a brighter future, and we are deeply appreciative of the hard work, dedication and kindness shown by everyone during her stay,” he said.
The family extended a special thank you to Dr Lebea for her compassionate guidance throughout the entire process and heartfelt appreciation to the skilled cardiothoracic surgeons, whose meticulous approach ensured that Oaheng was in good hands. “We would also like to express our gratitude to Dr Klebe for your gentle and tender approach.”
Little Oaheng has since become more talkative and developed a healthy appetite for her favourite foods, mash and lasagne, and a particular passion for trying on her mother’s shoes and handbags, as well as playing outdoors.
“Oaheng’s name means ‘To Build’, and now we can really see her interests and curiosity coming through more strongly. We are so appreciative our daughter now has the chance to build her life thanks to this procedure,” the little girl's mother said.
* For more information about the Maboneng Foundation, which coordinates sponsorship of the procedures, or to donate to help more children like Oaheng, please visit http://www.mabonengfoundation.co.za
