News

Budget speech to take place on March 12 after discussions with cabinet – Godongwana

19 February 2025 - 15:50
Koena Mashale Journalist
South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
Image: Esa Alexander

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says he will deliver “a new or amended” budget speech on March 12.

The much-anticipated speech was postponed on Tuesday after concerns raised by members of the government of national unity on its contents, including a proposed 2% VAT increase.

Therefore, further discussion in the cabinet will take place in preparation for a new or amended budget to be tabled on March 12.
Enoch Godongwana

The increase would take VAT to 17%.

Godongwana on Tuesday afternoon told media, shortly after the unprecedented postponement, that the increase requires the deliberations of the cabinet before it is tabled in the National Assembly.

“Cabinet is united in the view that the budget must strike a balance between the interests of the public, economic growth and fiscal sustainability. Furthermore, the budget is produced and presented before the National Assembly according to the rules outlined in the Public Finance Management Act,” said Godongwana.

“Section 27 of the Public Finance Management Act requires that the annual budget be tabled before the start of the financial year or in exceptional circumstances on a date as soon as possible after the start of the financial year.

“Therefore, further discussion in the cabinet will take place in preparation for a new or amended budget to be tabled on March 12.”

Earlier in the day, President Cyril Ramaphosa called an urgent cabinet meeting which caused a delay to the start of proceedings.

SowetanLIVE

WATCH | Budget speech postponed

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the budget speech in parliament on Wednesday.
News
6 hours ago

Budget speech cancelled following 'dispute over VAT'

The much-anticipated finance minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech has been cancelled.
News
7 hours ago

Economists forecast increase in VAT or income tax to balance budget

Absent very significant increases in economic growth, all roads point to greater pressures on the National Treasury to increase various taxes in the ...
News
14 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Sudan's RSF attack famine-stricken people as they consolidate territory | ...
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is